Jimmy Butler: could the NBA star make it in the NFL?

Jimmy Butler has been one of the best players in the NBA for years, but he's never been secretive about his NFL aspirations. Last year, he told reporters that he felt like he could even be better than Demaryius Thomas and Antonio Brown, although his teammates kept him humble by letting him know he had no chance.

Butler hasn't given up on the idea, though. Today, he posted this photo to his Instagram, with the caption "the dream still lives."

A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:00am PST

When he was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Minnesota Timberwolves this summer, Butler greeted his new team by carrying... a football. He was also wearing a fanny pack, because "Jimmy Buckets" is nothing if not enigmatic.

Dual-sport athletes like Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson have unfortunately become a thing of the past, but Butler has been proving people wrong and making his own path his entire life. Never say never.

The man has skills, besides. He flexed his route-running prowess when he roasted Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors on a deep post.

A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on Aug 7, 2016 at 10:31am PDT

At 6'7", Butler would immediately be the tallest WR in the league, which would certainly make him a coveted red zone target for any QB. Currently the tallest receivers are Brandon Coleman and Tanner McEvoy, both 6'6".

Over the summer, Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas took Jimmy up on his challenge in a friendly backyard game... and made the NBA star look foolish. To his credit, though, Butler never claimed to be a great cornerback.

A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on May 27, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

If he ever decided to make the switch, we think Jimmy Butler could absolutely excel at receiver for any number of NFL teams.

We've given thought to NFL x NBA crossovers before, including five NBA stars who would be great in the NFL.

For all the fun football stories, follow The Checkdown on Twitter.