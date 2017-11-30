Michael Bennett roasted by Vanessa Hudgens in rap battle

Print
  • By Grant Pardee
More Columns >

Michael Bennett is a Super Bowl champion, a two-time Pro Bowler, ranked 46th by his peers on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2017 list.

But the Seahawks DE was no match for a former Disney Channel star, it turns out.

Bennett traded rhymes and insults with actress/singer Vanessa Hudgens on TBS' Drop the Mic, a show that pits celebrities against each other in a rap battle. Bennett had a good showing, his flow natural and relaxed as he delivered cutting jabs about Hudgens' lack of success on the pop charts, calling her "Ariana not-so Grande."

Hudgens' viciousness on the mic was on another level, though. Only seconds into the match, she's dropping burns like, "Congrats on your Super Bowl, nope that was your brother!" -- then pulls out a Martellus Bennett jersey. Damn. Straight for the jugular.

A minute later, Hudgens pours more salt on the wound, declaring "You can't beat me just like you couldn't beat Tom Brady." Oof, that line is almost as devastating as a neutral zone infraction with 18 seconds left in the Super Bowl.

You can see the full battle below.

For all the fun football stories, follow The Checkdown on Twitter.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0