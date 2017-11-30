Seahawks LB K.J. Wright: 'Don't sleep on us' vs. Eagles

Here's a new one: Seattle Seahawks, underdogs.

Perennially the hunted, a banged-up Seahawks squad is now getting used to being hunters as they welcome the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles to Seattle.

Despite back-to-back homes games as underdogs, linebacker K.J. Wright says it's foolish to dismiss the Seahawks in Sunday's tilt or as a playoff challenger.

"Don't sleep on us, man," Wright said, via ESPN.com. "This team is really good. We're still talented. We can be the best of the best. We are the best of the best, so just because we have injuries don't mean that things will change. We're going to be good out there."

The Seahawks have won at least 10 games and made the playoffs each year since 2012. The current squad, however, has been hit brutally by injuries to their stalwart defense. Corner Richard Sherman, safety Kam Chancellor, and pass rusher Cliff Avril are all out for the season. With key pieces of the Boom out of their Legion, Wright feels like people are underestimating Seattle.

"I do, man. You already know why," he said. "Because of our record, for one. We're not in the playoffs, for two. We lost some guys. So it's human nature. I'm not mad when people do that. I understand. I get it. However, in this building, we've just got to know who we are, stay true to what we do and believe in ourselves. It's all good."

Seattle still boasts a rangy linebacker corps, led by All-Pro candidate Bobby Wagner, a stellar pass rush with Michael Bennett and Frank Clark, and Earl Thomas patrols the back end. It might not be LOB-level, but many teams would love to have the type of players the Seahawks can deploy.

Sitting at 7-4, the Seahawks will remain in the hunt regardless of Sunday's outcome against the Eagles. However, with tilts against the Jags, Rams, Cowboys, and Cardinal on tap, the window could close fast in a deep NFC.