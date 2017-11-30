Glover Quin agrees with Eli: Pity starts are 'nonsense'

The New York Giants gave Eli Manning the option to keep his streak of 210 straight starts alive. The quarterback declined the pity start, noting the hollowness of the streak if he wasn't playing to win.

Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin, who has started 127 straight games dating back to his rookie season in Houston, agreed with Manning that charity starts to keep an iron-man streak alive are insulting.

"That's nonsense," Quin said, via MLive.com. "You're going to start me for the first series and then take me out just so I can say I started?"

Quin was the only defensive player to play every single snap last season, and kept his starts streak alive this season despite suffering a concussion in Week 6 -- a Week 7 bye helped get him back without missing a game.

"If I never played another game, I'd be looking and saying, 'You know what? I played 127 straight games at a high level,'" Quin said. "I don't want to be like, 'I played 130 at a high level and then the last five, they just gave me those.

"Don't just give it to me because I've been doing it for a long time."

Quin has been an under-the-radar Pro Bowler since signing in Detroit 2013. His ball-hawking style (five turnovers this season, including three interceptions) has keyed a Lions bend-and-force-a-turnover defense.

Unlike Manning's situation, Quin said he hopes to have his starts streak ended on his own terms.

"I think you would like for your streak to be snapped because you either retired or you've already clinched and you sit out for a game because you don't need to play," Quin said.

"You obviously don't want to be injured, and you obviously don't want to be in his situation."