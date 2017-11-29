Chargers CB Casey Hayward returns home after brother dies

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward left the team facility to be with his family after his younger brother was killed in a car accident.

According to the Macon Telegraph, Jecavesia Hayward, 27, was the front seat passenger in a car that struck a tractor-trailer pulled over to the side of the interstate late Monday night in Macon, Georgia.

Coach Anthony Lynn told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday that he did not know if Hayward would be back before the team plays the Browns on Sunday.

"I talked to Casey yesterday and I told Casey in this situation, his brother was in the hospital for a while then he passed away, and I told him he needed to go home," Lynn said. "Go home and be with his family and we will take care of this, and if Casey makes it back and plays, that's great. And if he doesn't, then we certainly understand. But our thoughts and prayers are with Casey, and we just want him to go home and be with his family right now."

Hayward has four interceptions, 16 passes defended, 24 tackles and 6 assists in the 11 games that he started for the Chargers this season.