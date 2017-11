Who else thinks NFL players would throw the wildest sleepovers?

Every week, the social lab artists with The Checkdown use the magic of the Samsung S Pen to take player photos and reimagine them in absurd scenarios. Finally, we can know what movie nights look like for the Colts, Eagles, and Patriots.

Be sure to click right on the image to see the entire gallery. Enjoy!

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Nov 29, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

For all the fun football stories, follow The Checkdown on Twitter.