Best stats from Eli Manning's career

With Eli Manning being benched by the Giants on November 28th, NFL Research takes a look back at some of the noteworthy stats from Manning's 14-year career so far.
Eli Manning fast facts
-36 years old (will turn 37 on January 3rd)
-2-time Super Bowl champion
-2-time Super Bowl MVP
-4-time Pro Bowl selection
Manning's records and milestones
-Manning has started 210 consecutive games, the 2nd-longest streak in NFL history (Brett Favre's 297-game streak from 1992-2010 still stands as the longest consecutive-start streak by a QB in NFL history)
-1 of 12 QBs with multiple Super Bowl titles (XLII & XLVI)
-Record in playoff games: 8-4
-Ranks in the top 10 in all-time passing yards and touchdowns
-The Giants' all-time leader in wins (110), passing yards (50,625), and passing TDs (334)
-Manning is one of five players in NFL history with 300+ career pass TDs and 2+ Super Bowl wins (the others are: Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and John Elway)
-Manning is one of five players in NFL history to win mutliple Super Bowl MVPs
Eli Manning in 2017
-Completion percentage: 62.5 percent (T-16th)
-Pass yards per game: 219.2 (21st)
-TD-to-INT ratio: 14-7 (T-17th)
-Passer rating: 84.1 (24th)
How does Manning's 2017 season compare to 2016?
-Manning's completion percetage in 2017 (62.5) is only 0.5 points worse than it was in 2016 (63.0)
-Manning averaged 32.5 more pass yards per game last season than he does this year
-Manning's TD-to-INT ratio this season (14-to-7) is actually better than it was last season (26-16)
-Manning's passer rating last season (86.0) was just 1.9 points higher than it is this season (84.9)
Key stat about Manning's recent seasons
-Eli Manning has not ranked in the top 10 in passer rating since the Giants last won the Super Bowl in the 2011 season (92.9 passer rating that season)
-That being said, Manning has posted passer ratings above 92.0 in two seasons since then -- 2014 and 2015
