Best stats from Eli Manning's career

With Eli Manning being benched by the Giants on November 28th, NFL Research takes a look back at some of the noteworthy stats from Manning's 14-year career so far.

Eli Manning fast facts

-36 years old (will turn 37 on January 3rd)

-2-time Super Bowl champion

-2-time Super Bowl MVP

-4-time Pro Bowl selection

Manning's records and milestones

-Manning has started 210 consecutive games, the 2nd-longest streak in NFL history (Brett Favre's 297-game streak from 1992-2010 still stands as the longest consecutive-start streak by a QB in NFL history)

-1 of 12 QBs with multiple Super Bowl titles (XLII & XLVI)

-Record in playoff games: 8-4

-Ranks in the top 10 in all-time passing yards and touchdowns

-The Giants' all-time leader in wins (110), passing yards (50,625), and passing TDs (334)

-Manning is one of five players in NFL history with 300+ career pass TDs and 2+ Super Bowl wins (the others are: Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and John Elway)

-Manning is one of five players in NFL history to win mutliple Super Bowl MVPs

Eli Manning in 2017

-Completion percentage: 62.5 percent (T-16th)

-Pass yards per game: 219.2 (21st)

-TD-to-INT ratio: 14-7 (T-17th)

-Passer rating: 84.1 (24th)

How does Manning's 2017 season compare to 2016?

-Manning's completion percetage in 2017 (62.5) is only 0.5 points worse than it was in 2016 (63.0)

-Manning averaged 32.5 more pass yards per game last season than he does this year

-Manning's TD-to-INT ratio this season (14-to-7) is actually better than it was last season (26-16)

-Manning's passer rating last season (86.0) was just 1.9 points higher than it is this season (84.9)

Key stat about Manning's recent seasons

-Eli Manning has not ranked in the top 10 in passer rating since the Giants last won the Super Bowl in the 2011 season (92.9 passer rating that season)

-That being said, Manning has posted passer ratings above 92.0 in two seasons since then -- 2014 and 2015

