Is Julio Jones on his way to becoming the G.O.A.T.?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 29th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

1. Julio Jones is making his way towards Canton

Julio Jones has 3 games with 250+ receiving yards.



That's more than all of the receivers in the Hall of Fame have COMBINED.



(Jerry Rice & Steve Largent each have 1) pic.twitter.com/kdb5c45LPl â Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) November 28, 2017

2. Aside from being one of the GOAT QBs and getting millions in endorsements, Peyton Manning is also likely better at golf than you too

3. His streak of consecutive starts will end on Sunday, but Eli Manning remains as classy as ever

4. Bill Belichick had a very Belichick response to the Patriots' 17 consecutive winning seasons

5. Former Packers WR Greg Jennings says Tom Brady is the real MVP

Greg Jennings thinks that Brady has the edge over Wentz for MVP, because if it were Garappolo winning with the same stats in NE, he'd be the one everyone would be talking about. https://t.co/mcTWffICdf

Submitted November 29, 2017 at 05:56AM by BoyWhoAsâ¦ https://t.co/gxXllU8QPh pic.twitter.com/W9PcBObCz6 â glorydays (@glorydays7) November 29, 2017

