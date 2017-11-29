Is Julio Jones on his way to becoming the G.O.A.T.?

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 29th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

1. Julio Jones is making his way towards Canton

2. Aside from being one of the GOAT QBs and getting millions in endorsements, Peyton Manning is also likely better at golf than you too

3. His streak of consecutive starts will end on Sunday, but Eli Manning remains as classy as ever

4. Bill Belichick had a very Belichick response to the Patriots' 17 consecutive winning seasons

5. Former Packers WR Greg Jennings says Tom Brady is the real MVP

Headlines

