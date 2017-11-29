Is Julio Jones on his way to becoming the G.O.A.T.?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 29th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.
1. Julio Jones is making his way towards Canton
Julio Jones has 3 games with 250+ receiving yards.â Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) November 28, 2017
That's more than all of the receivers in the Hall of Fame have COMBINED.
(Jerry Rice & Steve Largent each have 1) pic.twitter.com/kdb5c45LPl
2. Aside from being one of the GOAT QBs and getting millions in endorsements, Peyton Manning is also likely better at golf than you too
Peyton Manning hit a hole-in-one at Cherry Hills Country Club: https://t.co/U9WCo7NsHy by @NickiJhabvala pic.twitter.com/cDEzUzT6Tgâ Denver Post Broncos (@PostBroncos) November 26, 2017
3. His streak of consecutive starts will end on Sunday, but Eli Manning remains as classy as ever
@BobPapa_NFL & I just took a break from our radio show to grab a coffee to see only 2 @Giants players in the cafeteria. It was Eli Manning sitting next to Davis Webb mentoring him #Respect #Character #Selflessâ David Diehl (@davediehl66) November 29, 2017
4. Bill Belichick had a very Belichick response to the Patriots' 17 consecutive winning seasons
Bill Belichick on Patriots' 17 straight winning seasons: 'I don't think living in the past is going to help us'https://t.co/yUAeClrO3y pic.twitter.com/OKAzHRSr01â Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 29, 2017
5. Former Packers WR Greg Jennings says Tom Brady is the real MVP
Greg Jennings thinks that Brady has the edge over Wentz for MVP, because if it were Garappolo winning with the same stats in NE, he'd be the one everyone would be talking about. https://t.co/mcTWffICdfâ glorydays (@glorydays7) November 29, 2017
