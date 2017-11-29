Aaron Rodgers delights 11-year-old Bears fan & his mom

In the age of social media fans tend to think they know celebrities fairly well, but actually meeting them can either be the story of a lifetime or a huge letdown. Thankfully, for a mom and son who happen to be Bears fans, it was the former.

Julia Nicoll told the Green Bay Press-Gazette that she and her 11-year-old son, Peter, were in downtown Chicago on Saturday checking out the city's holiday decorations. The images of lights, gigantic trees, and wreaths took a backseat when Peter spotted Aaron Rodgers as they were about to cross the street. Julia looked to confirm that it was the Packers' quarterback and couldn't believe it.

Julia asked, "'Are you ...?' really quietly. I didn't even finish the sentence, because I didn't want the other people at the corner to bug him if he just wanted to be alone, which I totally get, so I kind of stopped myself.

"He looked right at me and said, 'I am.'"

You figure the story ends here with a selfie, maybe an autograph, and they part ways, right? Nope, the two-time MVP spent the next 20 minutes walking and talking with the mom and son.

Nothing more fun than to be able to share a story like this one about a mom, son who ran into Aaron Rodgers in Chicago: https://t.co/s0sqluBaSA #Packers #Bears pic.twitter.com/vbUjRILnKp â Kendra Meinert (@KendraMeinert) November 29, 2017

"The thing for me that really stood out as so awesome was he asked us questions," Julia told the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "I would say he asked us more questions than I asked him, because I didn't want to be nosy and because I didn't want to invade his privacy."

An hour after they finally parted ways, Julia and Peter were still in shock when they saw a lady in Macy's dressed head-to-toe in Packers gear. Julia started telling the lady about what just happened, but was a little surprised by how calm the Packers fan was. Turns out the lady in Green Bay gear was running back Ty Montgomery's mom, Lisa Frazier.

Although Peter is a Bears fan, Montgomery is one of his favorite players. The 11-year-old heard the news and beamed with joy.

In the span of a couple hours this mom and son hung out with one of the GOAT quarterbacks and shortly afterward ran into the mom of another Packer.

"It's certainly a treat to see a sports figure when you live in Chicago, because we're all such big sports fans," Julia said. "When I said, 'Are you ...?' and I didn't finish, he could have just kept walking and I would've gotten it. I wouldn't even have been offended. And he didn't. He was so engaging. Just so nice and refreshing, and really, really great for Peter.

"All I kept telling him is, 'Peter, what we're talking about here is one of the greatest quarterbacks ever just hung out with us.'"

