Julio Jones proves he can make video game plays in real life

So, uh, Julio Jones was pretty good, right? Holy smokes, what an amazing performance. He had 12 receptions for 253 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This was the third time his career he went over 250. It kind of reminded me of a time when I was younger, I would love to play Madden and play a full season. I always wanted to see if my receiver could get 2,000 receiving yards and I would just funnel targets to the receivers on my team. Of course, I was giving those Madden targets to David Terrell and him ending up with 250 receiving yard games seemed a little unrealistic. (He topped 100 receiving yards twice in his NFL career. TWICE.)

But it seems extremely plausible with Julio. And though it seems at times that Matt Ryan doesn't look his way enough (as evidenced by the fact that one of those touchdown receptions came from Mo Sanu), Julio truly is an exceptional receiver. I don't know what his spectacular catch rating is, but it better be above 100. Even though that seems impossible. But he's one of the most imposing receivers in the NFL over the last 20 years and it's nice to see him get this opportunity. I can't imagine he has less than a perfect rating. But it might not be enough.

Here are some other risers who warrant a look in the Madden ratings.

There was a time where the Vikings considered benching Case Keenum to get Teddy Bridgewater into the mix. But then the Vikings realized they weren't the Bills and actually wanted to make the playoffs so they stuck with Keenum. And then the dude started dealing. He was pretty amazing on Thanksgiving. He was even frisky as he ran for a score. Now, as somebody who started Adam Thielen in fantasy, this kind of upset me. But I had to admire the pluck of Keenum. Give this guy a raise.

Also, let's give some love to Alvin Kamara. Holy smokes, this guy has to be the rookie of the year. All of the preseason love went to Christian McCaffrey, Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt. Not many folk (outside of me, of course) loved Kamara heading into the season, but he's been amazing. The best thing is that he's involved in a RBBC (running back by committee) with Mark Ingram and he's still crushing it. Rushing, receiving it doesn't matter. He always finds a way to get it done. Dude has been impressive. Give him a raise.

Samaje Perine was a preseason darling who we had high hopes for coming into the season. And then the unpleasantness happened. And by unpleasantness, I mean the fumbles. But dude looked pretty good against the Giants on Thanksgiving as he rolled for 100 rushing yards. He looks like he's going to get the volume in the Redskins rushing attack going forward and I was kind of impressed by what I saw. Give him a raise.

And while Julio was amazing on Sunday, the best performance of the weekend might have belonged to DeAndre Hopkins. The Ravens literally (not figuratively) ripped the jersey off this man. And he still abused them. I've said Antonio Brown is the best receiver I've seen over the last 20 years. D Hop has a case. He really does. Give him a raise.

All right, until next week. Continue to hit the B button.