Zay Jones levitates on the field: Is he The Last Jedi?

Is Zay Jones a Jedi? Perhaps the Last Jedi we keep hearing so much about?

It's starting to seem like that might be the case. During the Buffalo Bills' 16-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the rookie receiver appeared to levitate off the ground after catching a deep pass from Tyrod Taylor.

.@zayjones11 floats back to his feet and we cannot stop watching ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/dbsuIcTaEE â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 27, 2017

HOW DID HE DO THAT???

My lord. Just thinking about the core strength involved in that is making my stomach muscles weep.

Honestly, it's easier to explain that move if you just chalk it up to Jedi magic. After all, this wasn't the first time we witnessed Zay's power with The Force -- he demonstrated it after a touchdown catch on Thursday Night Football.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Nov 2, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

The Bills are in the thick of the playoff hunt, but they'll need all of their Jedi powers to steal a win away from their next opponent: the New England Patriots.

For all the fun football stories, follow The Checkdown on Twitter.