Josh McCown explains Jets 'advantage' over Revis

It's hardly about revenge.

When Darrelle Revis makes his Chiefs debut Sunday against his former quad, the Jets, good luck making a case for some sort of ingrained grudge match.

Revis has made more cash from Gang Green than hundreds of readers put together will earn in a lifetime. Meanwhile, the Jets weren't about to stop Kansas City from absorbing roughly $350,000 of the $6 million guaranteed they were already paying the veteran cornerback.

The payback angle is rubbish, but at least one Jets player believes his team holds an advantage against Revis this weekend.

"When you talk about having to go against a guy in man-to-man, they know," quarterback Josh McCown told NJ.com. "And I've played against Rev, and these guys know him, so I don't think there has to be a lot of scouting going on. I think it's probably, to a degree, maybe a little bit of an advantage, just because they are so familiar with him, the guys that practiced with him all last year."

Revis starred with the Jets from 2007 to 2012 before returning to spend the past two seasons in New York. Last year was a disaster, though, as the 32-year-old cornerback lost his speed and cost the defense week after week, leading to his offseason release.

It's easy to focus on the Hall-of-Fame worthy career, but who expects Revis to come off the street and suddenly operate like a fresh-faced twenty-something come Sunday?

"Well it's not easy, but he's a veteran player," McCown said. "He's played at a high level. You understand that if they put him out there, it's because they've obviously seen something within workouts and practices that they feel good about having him out there.

"But obviously, there is a reason for [organized team activities] and training camp and all those things. So it may take a little bit to get into it. I don't know. Everybody is different."

McCown's hot takes aside, Jets coach Todd Bowles doesn't want anyone sitting around hyper-focused on Revis alone. That only leads to doom.

"I've been on teams where you spend time worrying about a player, and the other 10 guys kill you," Bowles said. "We have to get ready for the Chiefs, not Darrelle."