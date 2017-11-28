Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks react the news out of New York that Eli Manning has been benched for Geno Smith. Where do the Giants go from here (1:00)? The guys then welcome longtime college and NFL coach John Lilly to tell you why the Eagles offense is firing on all cylinders (10:20). DJ and Bucky wrap the show by diving into the wild college football weekend and coaching carousel (21:17).
Move The Sticks
Move the Sticks: Manning benched; Eagles offense clicking
- Published: Nov. 28, 2017 at 09:09 p.m.
