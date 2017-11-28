Don't Tread on Patriot Paul

For the past 16 years, the Patriots have been the crown jewel of the NFL. With 5 Super Bowls, Patriot fans have been enjoying their success, and that is no different for Paul Brunelle. Since 1976, Brunelle has been attending games, but roughly for the past 20 years, he has been part of the End Zone Militia.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Nov 28, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

Nicknamed Patriot Paul, Brunelle was fortunately chosen by Geoff Campbell to join the End Zone Militia. All of the members in the militia are living history reenactors, although Brunelle happens to be a diehard Patriots fan.

"As a season ticket holder and a fan since 1976, to be this close to the team has been awesome for me, and I count my blessings," said Brunelle.

Brunelle's musket is covered in initials from current and former Patriot greats including: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Deion Branch and Tedy Bruschi. In 2007, when Randy Moss recorded 23 touchdowns, Brunelle would go through a box of gunpowder every game. Even though Brunelle is on the field, firing his musket, he still enjoys entertaining the fans.

"We are in a position to help out and make people's days, so we do whatever we can," stated Brunelle.