DDFP 619: Week 12 recap, MVP frontrunners & Brandin Cooks

  • By NFL.com
Dave Dameshek is first joined by Ike Taylor to recap the biggest storylines from Week 12 of NFL action, highlighting Antonio Brown's impressive performance against the Packers and whether he's an MVP candidate (5:45). Then, Shek sits down with Maurice Jones-Drew to reflect on how different the standings would be if every team was healthy (23:30). Also, Patriots WR Brandin Cooks joins the fellas and Colleen Wolfe to choose between Brady and Brees and discuss the evolution of his team's defense this season (35:38). Plus, in this week's edition of the Q&A, the group talks favorite TV shows and best high school memories (45:50).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play

