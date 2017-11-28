Drew Stanton wears curvy pink dress after losing competition

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 28th, 2017. This is The Extra Point.
1. The Cardinals QBs have a weekly throwing competition and the loser has to dress in costume during that week's pregame warmup.
Drew Stanton seems to lose a lot of theses QB throwing competitions. #JAXvsAZ #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/FEBL18e9jKâ Michael Chow (@photochowder) November 26, 2017
Whatever challenge Drew Stanton lost...respect to him for actually following thru ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ i wouldn't ! https://t.co/fsPgYjNKzUâ Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) November 28, 2017
"I've only lost twice this year. I just get the bad outfits."@BlaineGabbert lost this week's @AZCardinals QB challenge. ï¿½ï¿½ #SEAvsAZ pic.twitter.com/QRYjQ9bXSpâ NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2017
QB of the future in its infancy? #Cardinals backup QB Blaine Gabbert is this week's QB competition loser. #BirdGang #SFvsAZ #NFL pic.twitter.com/op8seO93qeâ Michael Chow (@photochowder) October 1, 2017
2. Browns' LT Joe Thomas gave gas discounts, washed windows, and pumped gas in Wisconsin today
Just got to the @Shell station on 4821 E Washington Ave. come visit me and Iâll pump your gas and wash your windows AND give you $.10 off your gas! I may not be @JJWatt, but my name does start with a J...hope that counts for something. pic.twitter.com/iGaL8rxb4qâ Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) November 28, 2017
3. Jimmy Garoppolo helped the 49ers end a 7-year drought on Sunday
Garoppolo's 67-second debut against the Seahawks on Sunday ended with a touchdown pass to Louis Murphy. Before this, a 49ers receiver hadn't caught a TD against Seattle since 2010.
A unique look at @JimmyG_10's first TD with the @49ers! #GoNinersâ NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2017
MORE: https://t.co/M4O4M1O8zS pic.twitter.com/KH8XYlhu3X
4. Tom Brady could break yet another record on Sunday
Tom Brady, if he throws 2 TD passes Sunday, will move past Ryan Fitzpatrick for the most TD passes at Ralph Wilson/New Era Stadium in the last 20 yearsâ Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) November 28, 2017
ouch
Current TD's
Ryan Fitzpatrick - 39
Tom Brady - 38
Drew Bledsoe - 30
5. Ravens K Justin Tucker is willing to go above and beyond in helping his teammates' workouts
Kicker, opera singer, cornhole player, squat rack for @BrandonW_66?â Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 28, 2017
There's nothing @jtuck9 can't do. pic.twitter.com/tM1SIUZv5o
