Drew Stanton wears curvy pink dress after losing competition

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 28th, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. The Cardinals QBs have a weekly throwing competition and the loser has to dress in costume during that week's pregame warmup.

Whatever challenge Drew Stanton lost...respect to him for actually following thru ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ i wouldn't ! https://t.co/fsPgYjNKzU â Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) November 28, 2017

2. Browns' LT Joe Thomas gave gas discounts, washed windows, and pumped gas in Wisconsin today

Just got to the @Shell station on 4821 E Washington Ave. come visit me and Iâll pump your gas and wash your windows AND give you $.10 off your gas! I may not be @JJWatt, but my name does start with a J...hope that counts for something. pic.twitter.com/iGaL8rxb4q â Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) November 28, 2017

3. Jimmy Garoppolo helped the 49ers end a 7-year drought on Sunday

Garoppolo's 67-second debut against the Seahawks on Sunday ended with a touchdown pass to Louis Murphy. Before this, a 49ers receiver hadn't caught a TD against Seattle since 2010.

4. Tom Brady could break yet another record on Sunday

Tom Brady, if he throws 2 TD passes Sunday, will move past Ryan Fitzpatrick for the most TD passes at Ralph Wilson/New Era Stadium in the last 20 years



ouch



Current TD's

Ryan Fitzpatrick - 39

Tom Brady - 38

Drew Bledsoe - 30 â Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) November 28, 2017

5. Ravens K Justin Tucker is willing to go above and beyond in helping his teammates' workouts

