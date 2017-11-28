Drew Stanton wears curvy pink dress after losing competition

  • By Grant Pardee
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 28th, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. The Cardinals QBs have a weekly throwing competition and the loser has to dress in costume during that week's pregame warmup.

2. Browns' LT Joe Thomas gave gas discounts, washed windows, and pumped gas in Wisconsin today

3. Jimmy Garoppolo helped the 49ers end a 7-year drought on Sunday

Garoppolo's 67-second debut against the Seahawks on Sunday ended with a touchdown pass to Louis Murphy. Before this, a 49ers receiver hadn't caught a TD against Seattle since 2010.

4. Tom Brady could break yet another record on Sunday

5. Ravens K Justin Tucker is willing to go above and beyond in helping his teammates' workouts

