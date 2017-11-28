LeBron James wears Odell Beckham Jr.'s new Nike shoe

Odell Beckham Jr. has officially launched his first lifestyle sneaker with Nike -- the Special Field Air Force-1 Mid "OBJ." The shoe is inspired by New York City, with the shoe's distinctive yellow an homage to the iconic taxi cabs that dominate the streets.

NBA superstar LeBron James is a fan of the kicks. Tuesday night, Beckham posted a photo of King James rocking his new OBJs with the caption "Dreams unfolding."

James had earlier posted a photo to his Instagram, saying: "Nothin but love from the very start lil bro!!"

Beckham's former Giants teammate Victor Cruz posted congratulations on Instagram, too -- with a quick cameo at the end of OBJ dancing.

Below you can see the first commercial for the new sneakers.

