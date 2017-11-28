LeBron James is a fan of Odell Beckham Jr.'s new Nike shoe

Odell Beckham Jr. has officially launched his first lifestyle sneaker with Nike -- the Special Field Air Force-1 Mid "OBJ." The shoe is inspired by New York City, with the shoe's distinctive yellow an homage to the iconic taxi cabs that dominate the streets.
NBA superstar LeBron James is a fan of the new kicks, posting a photo to Instagram with the caption: "Nothin but love from the very start lil bro!!"
Beckham's former Giants teammate Victor Cruz posted congratulations on Instagram, too -- with a quick cameo at the end of OBJ dancing.
