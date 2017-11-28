LeBron James is a fan of Odell Beckham Jr.'s new Nike shoe

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

Odell Beckham Jr. has officially launched his first lifestyle sneaker with Nike -- the Special Field Air Force-1 Mid "OBJ." The shoe is inspired by New York City, with the shoe's distinctive yellow an homage to the iconic taxi cabs that dominate the streets.

NBA superstar LeBron James is a fan of the new kicks, posting a photo to Instagram with the caption: "Nothin but love from the very start lil bro!!"

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

Beckham's former Giants teammate Victor Cruz posted congratulations on Instagram, too -- with a quick cameo at the end of OBJ dancing.

A post shared by Victor Cruz (@teamvic) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

For all the fun football stories, follow The Checkdown on Twitter.