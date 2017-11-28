NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 13

The final month of the NFL season is quickly approaching, which means teams soon will be booking their tickets for the playoffs.

The 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles can be the first team to qualify for postseason play in Week 13 with either a win or some help from an NFC East rival.

The Eagles clinch an NFC East title with:

1. Philadelphia win or tie at Seattle OR

2. Dallas loss or tie to Washington (Cowboys host Redskins on Thursday)

No other teams can clinch a playoff berth in Week 13.

You can check out the current NFL playoff picture right here.