Sad GIFs for Week 12 Fantasy Bench Regrets

The penultimate week of the fantasy regular season and if you are like me, this season is coming down to the last week. From trying to get the top seed to hoping you are not in last place, every game matters.

These five players were probably playing left bench for your fantasy team.

Washington Redskins WR Jamison Crowder

Fantasy Points: 20.1

Starting Percentage: 41.8%

In the past four weeks, Crowder has been targeted by Kirk Cousins 42 times. Talk about getting red hot at the right time.

When you have Phillip Rivers and Jamison Crowder sitting on your bench pic.twitter.com/wLBTQYSCcQ â Logan Huck (@TheRealLogan97) November 24, 2017

Raise your hand if you left Jamison Crowder on the bench...ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ â Cain Haschke (@CoCAINe2014) November 24, 2017

Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip Rivers

Fantasy Points: 28.86

Starting Percentage: 30.4%

Rivers may be 35 years old, but the 14-year veteran has been having an incredible season. So far, Rivers has 2948 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. In fantasy, Rivers is a top 15 quarterback and he's playing the Cleveland Browns next week. Just saying.

When Philip Rivers is riding the pine on your bench.. pic.twitter.com/d5JniHDywE â Dustin Smith (@Aye_YoD) November 24, 2017

Minnesota Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph

Fantasy Points: 18.3

Starting Percentage: 52%

The Vikings offense has been a surprise this season, and Rudolph against the Lions was no exception. The tight end had five receptions for two touchdowns. That a pretty good reception to touchdown ration.

New York Jets WR Robby Anderson

Fantasy Points: 26.6

Starting Percentage: 26.7%

Anderson is the Jets number one wide receiver and there is no question about it. For the past four games, Anderson is averaging 19.6 points per contest. Even though the Jets are tied for third in the AFC East, Anderson has to be started.

Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon

Fantasy Points: 22.5

Starting Percentage: 57.8%

In his rookie season, Mixon had his best game on Sunday. He finally broke the 100-yard rushing mark and snuck his way into the end zone. After 12 weeks, Mixon's fantasy owners are finally getting their payoff.

Robby Anderson and Joe Mixon got my team almost 45 points and they both sitting on my bench pic.twitter.com/13sSBkrUkQ â Young Ashy God (@gsandhu92) November 26, 2017

*finally bench Joe Mixon because I feel I have better options

*sees that he has 13 in the first half and my 2 starters have 5 combined pic.twitter.com/9P3ijeQhUy â Jeremy Foster (@jfoster73) November 26, 2017

