Sad GIFs for Week 12 Fantasy Bench Regrets

The penultimate week of the fantasy regular season and if you are like me, this season is coming down to the last week. From trying to get the top seed to hoping you are not in last place, every game matters.
These five players were probably playing left bench for your fantasy team.
Washington Redskins WR Jamison Crowder
Fantasy Points: 20.1
Starting Percentage: 41.8%
In the past four weeks, Crowder has been targeted by Kirk Cousins 42 times. Talk about getting red hot at the right time.
When you have Phillip Rivers and Jamison Crowder sitting on your bench pic.twitter.com/wLBTQYSCcQâ Logan Huck (@TheRealLogan97) November 24, 2017
Decided to bench Alshon Jeffery and Jamison Crowder last minute.... for Tyreek Hill and TY Hilton ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸â Esketit (@MUT_Lucas) November 26, 2017
Raise your hand if you left Jamison Crowder on the bench...ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸â Cain Haschke (@CoCAINe2014) November 24, 2017
Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip Rivers
Fantasy Points: 28.86
Starting Percentage: 30.4%
Rivers may be 35 years old, but the 14-year veteran has been having an incredible season. So far, Rivers has 2948 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. In fantasy, Rivers is a top 15 quarterback and he's playing the Cleveland Browns next week. Just saying.
When Philip Rivers is riding the pine on your bench.. pic.twitter.com/d5JniHDywEâ Dustin Smith (@Aye_YoD) November 24, 2017
Philip Rivers on my bench pic.twitter.com/V7loJ5mMVVâ Wiz (@wizcauleyfa) November 23, 2017
I got Philip Rivers on the bench on my Fantasy Team... pic.twitter.com/alCGZaD6hVâ Hurricane Robï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ (@DeeRob305) November 23, 2017
Minnesota Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph
Fantasy Points: 18.3
Starting Percentage: 52%
The Vikings offense has been a surprise this season, and Rudolph against the Lions was no exception. The tight end had five receptions for two touchdowns. That a pretty good reception to touchdown ration.
"I started Vernon Davis over Kyle Rudolph" and other fantasy football horror stories, tonight at 11 pic.twitter.com/EH8tFYVRbJâ Mads (@madsmaru) November 24, 2017
When u leave 50 pts on ur fantasy bench b/t Marvin Jones & Kyle Rudolph. pic.twitter.com/Ivh0rNpg69â Steve Hartman (@coachhartman) November 23, 2017
Wake up confused, disoriented, and realized Kyle Rudolph is on my bench...Happy Thanksgiving ya'll pic.twitter.com/0xJYV0HPGQâ Niko Ristic (@nikoristic) November 23, 2017
New York Jets WR Robby Anderson
Fantasy Points: 26.6
Starting Percentage: 26.7%
Anderson is the Jets number one wide receiver and there is no question about it. For the past four games, Anderson is averaging 19.6 points per contest. Even though the Jets are tied for third in the AFC East, Anderson has to be started.
When I realized I had Marvin Jones Jr. and Robby Anderson on the bench.. pic.twitter.com/5OHkMe9ke7â Bo (@CalebBolander_5) November 26, 2017
#ooc I left Robby Anderson on the bench... pic.twitter.com/99oVS3edj4â Jensen Banks (@JensenWalczak) November 26, 2017
When you leave Robby Anderson and Rex Burkhead on the bench#NFL #NYJvsCAR #MIAvsNE pic.twitter.com/VRC2p2y2vGâ Ed Kaul (@NotEdKaul) November 26, 2017
Robby Anderson on my bench pic.twitter.com/d6jSuFtquSâ Sportier Spice (@erinFANdrews) November 26, 2017
Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon
Fantasy Points: 22.5
Starting Percentage: 57.8%
In his rookie season, Mixon had his best game on Sunday. He finally broke the 100-yard rushing mark and snuck his way into the end zone. After 12 weeks, Mixon's fantasy owners are finally getting their payoff.
Robby Anderson and Joe Mixon got my team almost 45 points and they both sitting on my bench pic.twitter.com/13sSBkrUkQâ Young Ashy God (@gsandhu92) November 26, 2017
*finally bench Joe Mixon because I feel I have better optionsâ Jeremy Foster (@jfoster73) November 26, 2017
*sees that he has 13 in the first half and my 2 starters have 5 combined pic.twitter.com/9P3ijeQhUy
When you start Kareem Hunt and leave Joe Mixon on the bench. #Chiefs #Bengals #BUFvsKC #CLEvsCIN pic.twitter.com/L6zDbiwq04â Jacob Smith (@JacobRyanSmith) November 26, 2017
Been hyping #Bengals Joe Mixon all year. Finally bring myself to bench him this week. Of course he goes HAM...#Bengals50 #CLEvsCIN pic.twitter.com/tADSKES2Ilâ Pete Lawrence (@_PeteLaw) November 26, 2017