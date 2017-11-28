Lynn: Chargers must remain 'hunters' for playoff race

In the past week, the Los Angeles Chargers became a trendy pick among analysts to blitz their way into the playoffs.

Given the bottom of the AFC is littered with fatally flawed teams, the Chargers own the most talented bunch of the squads within one game of the final Wild Card spot. L.A. could also overtake the sinking Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West crown.

Coach Anthony Lynn, however, knows his team must keep its edge for the stretch run. After starting 0-4, the 5-6 Chargers must extend their two-game winning streak.

"We're still fighting. Right now, we're not even 'bowl eligible,'" Lynn said, via the team's official website. "We're trying to get to that next win. And that's the way we still have to look at it. We're still the hunters, we're not the hunted. I know we're a game out in our division, but we have some catching up to do. ... This is the position I saw ourselves in all along. Even when we were 0-4, no one abandoned ship. Everyone knew what their responsibilities were and how we were going to get there. Guys just stayed the course. Everybody; coaching staff as well. We grew [and] hopefully we can learn from our mistakes."

The season has been a party of "what-ifs" for the Chargers, with three of their first four losses coming by three points or fewer.

The Chargers have home tilts versus the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins, followed by trips to Kansas City and New York (Jets), before closing out against the Raiders in L.A.

With Philip Rivers, Keenan Allen, Melvin Gordon, Joey Bosa, and Melvin Ingram, the Chargers boast the best talent on both sides of the ball of any AFC playoff contender south of New England and Pittsburgh. If the L.A. can avoid more "what-if" games, they could be playoff bound for the first time since 2013.