Ravens stay in playoff chase with victory over Texans

The Baltimore Ravens stayed in the AFC playoff hunt with a 23-16 victory over the Houston Texans on "Monday Night Football." Here's what we learned from the game:

1. Welcome to football purgatory. This is what happens when we get two middling teams in prime time. Houston, at 4-6 and falling quickly (last week's win over Arizona aside) after the loss of wunderkind quarterback Deshaun Watson, hit Baltimore fairly desperate to avoid the seventh loss, which would be damning in this year's NFC, but wouldn't entirely sink the Texans' playoff hopes. They didn't get what they came for.

Baltimore, meanwhile, was just as desperate (and despite the win, continues to be desperate) as Houston. Sitting at 5-5, the Ravens don't have much of a chance to win their division, not with Pittsburgh sitting at 9-2 and showing no signs of slowing. But with this muddled mess that is the American Football Conference in the year 2017, Baltimore just needs to pile up some wins, because that wild-card spot is wide open. They did that on Monday night, even if it wasn't pretty and required enough Tom Savage mistakes to make Bill O'Brien tremble with actual frustration on the sideline, looking like cartoon steam was ready to shoot out of his ears. Right now, that's all the Ravens needed to do.