Antonio Brown among Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer nominees

Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown, Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly, Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff, Arizona Cardinals' Phil Dawson and Minnesota Vikings' Case Keenum each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to wins during Week 12.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Here's a deeper look at the significance of those conquests:

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong stats to consider:

» Brown recorded 10 receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' 31-28 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Power of the moment: Brown made the toe-tap catch of the year. He hauled in a 23-yard dart to the left sideline with a deft Julio-esque toe-tap.

» Vote for Brown for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 12

Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers

Strong stats to consider:

» Kuechly recorded nine tackles and one pass break-up in the Panthers' 35-27 win over the New York Jets.

Power of the moment: Kuechly recovered a fumble and ran the ball back 34 yards for a touchdown to help lead the Panthers to victory.

» Vote for Kuechly for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 12

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

Strong stats to consider:

» Goff completed 28 of 43 passes (65.1 percent) for 354 yards and two touchdowns for a 96.5 passer rating in the Rams' 26-20 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Power of the moment: Goff's first drive was efficient, covering 59 yards in seven plays and four minutes, with a touchdown pass on a hard slant to Sammy Watkins capping the possession.

» Vote for Goff for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 12

Phil Dawson, Arizona Cardinals

Strong stats to consider:

» Dawson made four field goals in the Cardinals' 27-24 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Power of the moment: Dawson made a 57-yard field goal to win the game with one second left. This was his longest career field goal.

» Vote for Dawson for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 12

Case Keenum, Minnesota Vikings

Strong stats to consider:

» Keenum completed 21 of 30 passes (70.0 percent) for 282 yards and two touchdowns for a 121.8 passer rating in the Vikings' 30-23 win over the Detroit Lions.

Power of the moment: Keenum fought through tough pressure in the pocket then threw a 22-yard dime to tight end Kyle Rudoolph for a touchdown.

» Vote for Keenum for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 12