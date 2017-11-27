The Linc's Green Atmosphere

Tons of Eagles fans (69,174 to be exact) stuffed into Lincoln Financial Field, including Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim superstar Mike Trout; to watch their favorite team take care of the Chicago Bears 31-3.

Even though Eagles fans may be a little rowdy during the game, they fill The Linc with their favorite cheer, "Fly Eagles Fly." Originally, in 1960, Charles Borrelli and Roger Courtland created the "Eagles Victory Song." However, Philly renamed it "Fly Eagles Fly" in the 1990s, and it has played after every score. Luckily, the song has played a lot, thanks to Carson Wentz and crew.

The Eagles aren't the only type of bird to play in Lincoln Financial, the Temple Owls football team have played there since the stadium opened in 2003. Playing in the American Athletic Conference, the Owls have won 44 games in the Linc.

In 2013, The Linc was named one of the "greenest" stadiums in the NFL. On top of the stadium, there are 11,000 solar panels and 14 wind turbines providing 30% of the Linc's energy.