What the world was like the last time the Rams had 8 wins

Following their dramatic victory over the red-hot New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams have achieved 8 wins on the season -- the first time the club has done so since 2006.

The world has changed considerably in the 11 years since the Rams last clinched a non-losing season. 2006 might not seem like it was that long ago, but even teams with (in)famous "droughts" like the Bills and Browns have had more winning seasons than the Rams during that span.

George W. Bush was president in 2006. Donald Trump had been hosting The Apprentice for two years by that point, and Miley Cyrus was still Hannah Montana. Rams head coach Sean McVay was only 20 years old, and Jared Goff turned 12 that year.

2006 was the first year of Twitter. YouTube had only been in existence for a year; Facebook was only two years old, and MySpace was still the social media platform (who was in your top six?)

If you don't feel old yet, take a look at these other mile-markers for what our world looked like the last time the Rams had a shot at the postseason going into December:

Most Popular Phones

Motorola RAZR

RIM Blackberry Pearl

LG Chocolate

Nokia 6070

We were still a year away from the first iPhone (2007), two years from the Android (2008), and four from the first Samsung Galaxy S (2010).

NFL 2006 season

Super Bowl Champion: Indianapolis Colts

League MVP: LaDainian Tomlinson

Super Bowl MVP: Peyton Manning

NBA 2006 season

Champions: San Antonio Spurs

League MVP: Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks)

Finals MVP: Tony Parker

The Spurs defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in what was LeBron James' first appearance in the Finals. In 2017, LeBron has been in the Finals for seven consecutive years.

Most Popular Songs

"Bad Day" -- Daniel Powter

"Irreplaceable" -- Beyonce

"SexyBack" -- Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland

Timberlake will be back for the Super Bowl Halftime Show this season.

Best Selling Album

High School Musical (soundtrack)

Winner of Album of the Year at Grammy Awards

How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb by U2

John Legend was named "Best New Artist."

Highest Grossing Film

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

This was the second in the Pirates franchise; the fifth installment came out earlier this year.

2006 also saw the release of Daniel Craig's first outing as James Bond in Casino Royale.

Winner of Best Picture at Academy Awards

The Departed

This was director Martin Scorsese's first Oscar; he also won for Best Director that year.

Highest Rated TV Shows

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

CSI

Grey's Anatomy

House

Lost

Also of note: Friday Night Lights started airing in '06.

Best Selling Video Games

Madden NFL 07 (PS2)

New Super Mario Bros. (Nintendo DS)

Kingdom Hearts II (PS2)

Gears of War (Xbox 360)

The Nintendo Wii launched in 2006, becoming one of the must-have holiday gifts.

