What the world was like the last time the Rams had 8 wins

Following their dramatic victory over the red-hot New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams have achieved 8 wins on the season -- the first time the club has done so since 2006.
The world has changed considerably in the 11 years since the Rams last clinched a non-losing season. 2006 might not seem like it was that long ago, but even teams with (in)famous "droughts" like the Bills and Browns have had more winning seasons than the Rams during that span.
George W. Bush was president in 2006. Donald Trump had been hosting The Apprentice for two years by that point, and Miley Cyrus was still Hannah Montana. Rams head coach Sean McVay was only 20 years old, and Jared Goff turned 12 that year.
2006 was the first year of Twitter. YouTube had only been in existence for a year; Facebook was only two years old, and MySpace was still the social media platform (who was in your top six?)
If you don't feel old yet, take a look at these other mile-markers for what our world looked like the last time the Rams had a shot at the postseason going into December:
Most Popular Phones
Motorola RAZR
RIM Blackberry Pearl
LG Chocolate
Nokia 6070
We were still a year away from the first iPhone (2007), two years from the Android (2008), and four from the first Samsung Galaxy S (2010).
NFL 2006 season
Super Bowl Champion: Indianapolis Colts
League MVP: LaDainian Tomlinson
Super Bowl MVP: Peyton Manning
NBA 2006 season
Champions: San Antonio Spurs
League MVP: Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks)
Finals MVP: Tony Parker
The Spurs defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in what was LeBron James' first appearance in the Finals. In 2017, LeBron has been in the Finals for seven consecutive years.
Most Popular Songs
"Bad Day" -- Daniel Powter
"Irreplaceable" -- Beyonce
"SexyBack" -- Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland
Timberlake will be back for the Super Bowl Halftime Show this season.
Best Selling Album
High School Musical (soundtrack)
Winner of Album of the Year at Grammy Awards
How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb by U2
John Legend was named "Best New Artist."
Highest Grossing Film
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
This was the second in the Pirates franchise; the fifth installment came out earlier this year.
2006 also saw the release of Daniel Craig's first outing as James Bond in Casino Royale.
Winner of Best Picture at Academy Awards
The Departed
This was director Martin Scorsese's first Oscar; he also won for Best Director that year.
Highest Rated TV Shows
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
CSI
Grey's Anatomy
House
Lost
Also of note: Friday Night Lights started airing in '06.
Best Selling Video Games
Madden NFL 07 (PS2)
New Super Mario Bros. (Nintendo DS)
Kingdom Hearts II (PS2)
Gears of War (Xbox 360)
The Nintendo Wii launched in 2006, becoming one of the must-have holiday gifts.
