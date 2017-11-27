Leonard Fournette makes a fan's dream come true

  • By Grant Pardee
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 27th, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. Leonard Fournette continues to be one of the classiest in the league

2. Matt Ryan might not be the best QB on the Falcons roster

3. Speaking of Matt Ryan, he had a funny episode going undercover as an employee at the Falcons' team store

4. Golden Tate has a unique strategy to get Pro Bowl votes

5. Watch the Rams' Andrew Whitworth perform an adorable pregame handshake with his son

6. "Thank you" -- Gronk's fantasy owners

