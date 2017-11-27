Leonard Fournette makes a fan's dream come true

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 27th, 2017. This is The Extra Point.
1. Leonard Fournette continues to be one of the classiest in the league
Kevin flew out from Chicago to see @Jaguars play today and @_fournette made this trip worth it. Check out his face. Aweseome. @ActionNewsJax #Jaguars @NFL pic.twitter.com/Ng3l3tc4Ejâ Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) November 26, 2017
2. Matt Ryan might not be the best QB on the Falcons roster
Mohamed Sanu has a perfect 158.3 passer rating in his career.â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 26, 2017
He is 6-6 for 228 yards and 3 TD.
3. Speaking of Matt Ryan, he had a funny episode going undercover as an employee at the Falcons' team store
4. Golden Tate has a unique strategy to get Pro Bowl votes
Voting for me and my @Lions today for @NFL Pro Bowl? Iâm on my Oprah Mood today. You Get a Retweet! You Get a Retweet! You Get a Retweet! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/J59l0uRP53â Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) November 26, 2017
5. Watch the Rams' Andrew Whitworth perform an adorable pregame handshake with his son
Handshake with @awhitworth77 before the game #herodaddy #thisisgoodluckï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/8eYoD4hTGnâ Melissa Whitworth (@mrs_whit77) November 26, 2017
6. "Thank you" -- Gronk's fantasy owners
Rob Gronkowski leads all players in receiving TDs since entering the NFL in 2010 (74), despite missing 25 games in that span#MIAvsNEâ NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 26, 2017
