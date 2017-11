Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks share their 10 biggest takeaways from Week 12, including Rams head coach Sean McVay creating a monster in Jared Goff (:30), the wide-open NFC South (3:45), why it's time for the 49ers to let Jimmy Garoppolo play (13:00) and why it's not yet time to turn the keys over to Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City (19:15).

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play.