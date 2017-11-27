Injuries: Greg Olsen's foot deemed OK by doctor

Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams is expected to miss some time after exiting Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Williams suffered a dislocated shoulder that popped out on a hit. The running back will undergo an MRI today, but it's generally a two- to three-week injury, per Rapoport.

Williams writhed in pain on the field after being taken to the turf by linebacker David Harris midway through the third quarter. The running back was carted off the field.

Williams started the last four games after the Dolphins traded Jay Ajayi before Week 9. In those four starts, the 25-year-old back has 34 carries for 149 yards rushing.

Kenyan Drake, who has split the backfield duties with Williams, will take over the lead role for the floundering Dolphins.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Monday:

1. New England Patriots special teamer Nate Ebner suffered a knee injury during a fake punt that is believed to be season-ending, per Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Ebner will have an MRI Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

Tight end Martellus Bennett (shoulder/hamstring) is being placed on injured reserve by the team, Rapoport reported, per a source. Bennett is also set to undergo shoulder surgery soon, Rapoport added.

2. Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch will be out 2-4 weeks with an ankle injury, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Trevor Siemian will be the quarterback, Palmer added.

3. After tests today, Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen's foot was deemed OK, Rapoport reported, per a source.

Coach Ron Rivera said cornerback Daryl Worley, who was in a boot after the game Sunday night, is getting his foot checked out.

4. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle that safety Kam Chancellor is done for the season because of his neck injury. Carroll also said defensive end Cliff Avril will have surgery Tuesday on his neck injury.

5. Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson is having shoulder surgery and his season is over, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of his plans. He played all year with a shoulder injury and avoided surgery as long as he could, Rapoport added.

6. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said cornerback Desmond Trufant is in the concussion protocol with running back Devonta Freeman.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is on track to practice Wednesday provided there is no soreness in his injured throwing shoulder, Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koettter told reporters.

8. Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said rookie receiver Mike Williams (knee) is day to day, and he'll be evaluated at the end of the week.

9. Dallas Cowboys tackle La'el Collins (back) and linebackers Justin Durant (concussion), Anthony Hitchens (groin) and Sean Lee (hamstring) did not participate in practice. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (foot) and tackle Tyron Smith (back/groin) were limited.

10. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) and tackle Trent Williams (knee) did not participate in practice. Defensive end Matt Ioannidis (hand, ankle) and tackles Morgan Moses (knee, ankle) and Ty Nsekhe (core muscle) were limited. Wideout Jamison Crowder (back, knee) and running back Samaje Perine (finger) were full participates.