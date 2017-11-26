Sunday's Best: Fly Eagles Fly

This season has seen a lot of parity in the NFL, but one team has stood out from the rest, the Philadelphia Eagles. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles welcomed the Chicago Bears to town, and they had some fun while they won 31-3.

The Eagles offense was clicking on all cylinders with Carson Wentz making his case for MVP, by going 23 of 36 for 227 yards and 3 touchdowns. Not to be overshadowed, the Eagles three headed running back monster totaled 150 yards.

With the offense doing their thing, the Eagles defense stifled Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears, the entire game. They allowed 3 points, and a total of 153 yards, while forcing Trubisky to throw two interceptions.

With a 10-1 record, the Eagles have almost wrapped up the NFC East, leading the division by five games, but they have their sights on a much larger goal, a Super Bowl appearance.