Julio Jones ends TD drought with assist from Sanu

What's the biggest difference between this year's Falcons offense and their unstoppable attack from a season ago?
One simple answer? There's been curious a red zone disconnect between quarterback Matt Ryan and star wide receiver Julio Jones, who entered Week 12 with just one touchdown all season.
Jones scored a quick touchdown in the first half of Sunday's matchup against the Bucs -- but it wasn't the reigning NFL MVP who first fed him the ball:
Mohamed Sanu has been the NFL's top passing wide receiver for half a decade, by the way. I'm convinced he could start for, like, nine teams. For about half an hour this was a good and true tweet:
Julio Jones has as many touchdown receptions from Mohamed Sanu (1) as he does from Matt Ryan this season@AtlantaFalcons @juliojones_11 @Mo_12_Sanuâ NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 26, 2017
Ryan and Jones connected for a touchdown of their own later in the half, so perhaps Sanu's pretty rainbow stoked Ryan's competitive fire. Probably not, though.
View all comments