Julio Jones ends TD drought with assist from Sanu

  • By Dan Hanzus
What's the biggest difference between this year's Falcons offense and their unstoppable attack from a season ago?

One simple answer? There's been curious a red zone disconnect between quarterback Matt Ryan and star wide receiver Julio Jones, who entered Week 12 with just one touchdown all season.

Jones scored a quick touchdown in the first half of Sunday's matchup against the Bucs -- but it wasn't the reigning NFL MVP who first fed him the ball:

Mohamed Sanu has been the NFL's top passing wide receiver for half a decade, by the way. I'm convinced he could start for, like, nine teams. For about half an hour this was a good and true tweet:

Ryan and Jones connected for a touchdown of their own later in the half, so perhaps Sanu's pretty rainbow stoked Ryan's competitive fire. Probably not, though.

