DeShone Kizer returns after concussion evaluation

Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer has returned to the game after undergoing a concussion evaluation during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kizer was briefly examined in the sideline medical tent before walking to the locker room for further examination. He was cleared to return to the game a short time later.

Cody Kessler took over at quarterback for the Browns with the team trailing 10-3.

Kizer had completed four of five passes for 65 yards before his brief exit. He completed a 44-yard pass to Corey Coleman during the first quarter -- the longest pass of Kizer's young career.