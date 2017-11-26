Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 12 games

Here's a rundown of the notable injuries we've been tracking during Sunday's Week 12 games:

1. New England Patriots safety Nate Ebner left for the locker room early in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins after suffering a knee injury while running for a first down on a fake punt. He will not return to the game.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey likely will play Sunday despite injuring his hand in practice Friday and telling reporters he would be out this weekend, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

3. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he expects tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle) and offensive lineman Luke Joeckel (knee), both listed as questionable, to play Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers.

4. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams' knee injury from Thursday is being described as a bone bruise, Rapoport reported. Williams is considered week-to-week but he does not have ACL damage and therefore the injury is not season-ending.

5. Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) is expected to play versus the Oakland Raiders and linebacker Shane Ray (wrist, ankle) is optimistic he'll also play, Rapoport reported.

6. The Oakland Raiders expect wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (hip) to play versus the Broncos, Rapoport reported. Patterson, who tweaked his hip on Thursday, would be held out only if he were to suffer a late setback.