Dallas Cowboys to waive veteran RB Darren McFadden

The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from Darren McFadden.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Cowboys will waive the veteran running back. The move comes after mutual discussions between the Cowboys and McFadden.

McFadden was a healthy scratch the past two weeks. The 30-year-old back has just one carry in one game played this season.

Initially viewed as a possible committee runner during Ezekiel Elliott's suspension, McFadden never got a chance with Dallas preferring Rod Smith as the primary backup to Alfred Morris. McFadden has played in just three games the past two years after rushing for 1,089 yards in 2015.

The running back will hit waivers where an RB-needy playoff team could add the veteran for the stretch run. While McFadden could be part of a committee, we shouldn't expect a large role for a veteran who has 85 total rushing yards the past two seasons.

The Cowboys had little need to keep McFadden on the roster. Morris has proven he can carry the load until Elliott returns. Smith's role has increased each week, and the Cowboys prefer him as a three-down threat behind Morris.

The tinkering with the roster isn't ending with McFadden's pending departure. The team also is demoting cornerback Anthony Brown and will sign pass-rusher Datone Jones, sources informed of the moves told Rapoport.