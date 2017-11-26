Darrelle Revis set to make Chiefs debut vs. Jets

Revis Island likely won't wash ashore until next week when it resurfaces in its familiar Meadowlands setting.

Darrelle Revis, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last week, isn't expected to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Instead, the veteran defensive back likely will make his Chiefs debut in Week 13 against the New York Jets, his former team.

Revis signed a two-year contract with the Chiefs on Wednesday that will pay him the league minimum with incentives this season and a $10 million price tag for 2018 that becomes guaranteed with the new league year. He joins the Chiefs after playing the last two seasons with the Jets prior to his release last March.

Considered one of the greatest cornerbacks of his generation, Revis has 29 interceptions, six forced fumbles and three pick-sixes over 140 starts and 10 seasons with the Jets, Buccaneers and Patriots.

Whether the seven-time Pro Bowler can still make an impact on the field -- and for the Chiefs' 25th-ranked passing defense -- remains to be seen. The Jets will get a first-hand look at what the 32-year-old is still capable of accomplishing.