Cowboys players frustrated with coaching decisions

The Dallas Cowboys lost their third straight game on Thanksgiving, being outscored 92 to 22 during the skid.

The struggles have put coach Jason Garrett on the hot seat and led to questions about the job security of respected coordinators Rod Marinelli and Scott Linehan.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that players have become frustrated during the losing streak.

"Owner Jerry Jones has been outspoken in his support of Jason Garrett and his coaching staff," Rapoport said. "However, inside the locker room, a little bit of a different story. I'm told there's growing frustration from the Cowboys players about their coaching staff. And it really stems from two things. One, just the lack of adjustments that has gone on over the last couple of weeks. The Chaz Green disaster at tackle when Tyron Smith was out was just one example (where) the team did not help him and really didn't alter their game plan when it was clear that he needed some help. That was one issue that certainly has left the players grumbling. Another one is just how simple they are. I had one person tell me that Philip Rivers, out on the field on Thursday night, was actually calling out the Cowboys blitzes before they happened on the field. Not a good sign for the Cowboys. And obviously a huge game this Thursday (vs. Redskins) where they really need to bounce back for."

Injuries to Tyron Smith, Sean Lee, etc., and Ezekiel Elliott's suspension exacerbated depth issues on both sides of the ball. It's not a surprise that players are frustrated by the struggles during their losing streak. The question is whether management will make any changes if the losing continues.