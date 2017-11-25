Kelvin Benjamin ruled out for Buffalo Bills vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills will try to rediscover their winning mojo without Kelvin Benjamin.

A day after initially listing the wide receiver as questionable to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills downgraded Benjamin to out on Saturday. Benjamin's lingering knee injury kept him out of practice all week, and it seemed the original questionable designation was a bit of a stretch based on what was seen from him this week.

Benjamin suffered the injury on the fourth snap of the game after making a 20-yard catch in the short-lived Nathan Peterman offense against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. He was carted off and didn't return to the game.

With Benjamin sidelined, the Bills will hope tight end Charles Clay (knee) and wide receivers Jordan Matthews (knee) and Deonte Thompson (ankle) will be good to go after being listed as questionable Friday.

The Tyrod Taylor-led Bills will need all the healthy bodies they can get on offense as they look to snap their three-game losing streak against a equally hungry Chiefs squad.