UCLA hires Chip Kelly as head coach

Chip Kelly is back.

UCLA announced the hiring of Kelly as head coach on Saturday. He agreed to a five-year contract worth $23.3 million with a $9 million reciprocal buyout, per the school.

"I am thrilled to welcome Chip Kelly to Westwood," UCLA Athletic Director Dan Guerrero said in a statement. "His success speaks for itself, but more than that, I firmly believe that his passion for the game and his innovative approach to coaching student-athletes make him the perfect fit for our program. 'Champions Made Here' is more than just a mantra at UCLA, and I'm confident that Chip will lead UCLA Football back to competing for championships."

The former Eagles and 49ers coach is returning to the college football ranks after spending the 2017 season as an ESPN college football analyst. The Bruins moved quickly and decisively to land their man, as the job has been vacant for less than a week. The Bruins fired Jim Mora on Nov. 19.

Kelly fizzled out in the NFL after four seasons, but he had great success at Oregon, building the Ducks into a national power as head coach from 2009-12. He went 46-7 over four seasons at Oregon, and led the program to a national title game.

He helped develop Marcus Mariota early in his Oregon career, and while he has a reputation as an offensive guru, he also coached some great defensive talents during his time at Oregon, including T.J. Ward, Kiko Alonso and Arik Armstead.

