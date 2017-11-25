Nebraska fires head coach Mike Riley following 4-8 season

Mike Riley's tenure as Nebraska's head coach is over after three seasons.

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos announced Riley's firing on Saturday.

"Riley has brought professionalism and energy to the Nebraska football program, but unfortunately, those attributes have not translated to on-field success," Moos stated.

Riley went 19-19 (.500) with the Huskers, and the team's 4-8 finish this season is the program's worst since 1961.

There were rumblings that a coaching change at Nebraska was imminent for much of the season. Shawn Eichorst was fired as AD in September and there was immediately speculation that Riley would be the next to go, as "on-field performance" was cited by the school's chancellor as a reason for Eichhorst's dismissal.

Riley replaced Bo Pelini as Huskers coach, but was unable to achieve the same success Pelini did on the field. Pelini had a winning percentage of .713 over seven seasons.

Riley was Oregon State's head coach from 2003-14 prior to taking the Nebraska job, and he served as the San Diego Chargers' head coach from 1999-2001.

