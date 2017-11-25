Ryan Jensen: Clark knows I wasn't trying to hurt him

Ryan Jensen and Kenny Clark are all good.

After being accused by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix that he was trying to intentionally injure Clark during last week's Baltimore Ravens-Green Bay Packers contest, Jensen said he's on good terms with the Packers defensive tackle after exchanging text messages with him this week.

"[Clark] texted me back and goes, 'I respect you reaching out to me, and I'll be good. I know you weren't trying to hurt me,'" Jensen told reporters Friday, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Clark suffered an ankle injury while being blocked by the Ravens center late in the game. Clinton-Dix believed Jensen was trying to injure Clark by "dragging [him] into the ground while his legs were tucked under him." Clinton-Dix described Jensen as "trash" and a "bad player."

"It is what it is," Jensen said about Clinton-Dix's remarks. "Guys are having each others' backs. It doesn't bother me all that much."

As for Clark, the injury has left him listed as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after not practicing all week.