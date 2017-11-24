The Best Rivalries in College Football

There is only one week left in the college football regular season, and that means it's rivalry week! Bragging rights and maybe a chance at a National Championship is at stake. Nothing is more intense than a college football rivalry game on Saturday.
These five rivalries are the best that college football has to offer.
Army vs Navy
Army-Navy football game staying on CBS through 2028 https://t.co/RTheZLkv4I pic.twitter.com/3kDK4TgFjrâ ArmyTimes (@ArmyTimes) May 19, 2017
From the flyovers to the Army paratroopers dropping in, this rivalry is filled with Patriotism. If you want to see our future generals, they might just be on the football field battling it out. Even though most may not make it to the NFL, they leave everything on the field.
Ohio State vs Michigan
The Countdown begins #OhioState vs #Michigan tomorrow at: 12pm Noon! #OSUvsMU pic.twitter.com/dIKEtwC0pwâ Carlos (AlphiyOda1) (@AlphiyOda1) November 25, 2017
Scarlet and gray vs the maize and blue. What are colors more iconic more in college football? The answer is nothing. This rivalry has been alive and well since 1897 and fans take it very seriously. Regardless of what side you are on, this rivalry has always been entertaining.
Alabama vs Auburn
This is the Iron Bowl's history according to @YouTube. #auburn #wareagle #alabama https://t.co/H9FLQn6sMO pic.twitter.com/6zTNd3yt7sâ WarBlogle.com (@WarBlogle) November 24, 2017
The Iron Bowl has been one of the most intense rivalries in college. Recently, the winner of this game, heads to the SEC Championship, but more importantly they play in the National Championship. The most memorable play in Iron Bowl history is the kick 6. In 2013, Auburn's Chris Davis took a missed field goal all the way back to beat the Crimson Tide.
Oklahoma vs Texas
Photo gallery: See all the best images from Saturday's Red River Rivalry between #Sooners and Texas https://t.co/bRja2BSeAJ pic.twitter.com/Han2vw9tqtâ OU Sports Extra (@OUSportsExtra) October 17, 2017
Occurring in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl, The Red River Rivalry play for the golden hat. Between the two teams, they have 11 national championships. This year it was all Boomer Sooner, with Oklahoma winning 29-24.
USC vs Notre Dame
The biggest intersectional rivalry in America kicks off Saturday night in South Bend as USC takes on Notre Dame.https://t.co/41KFudF779 pic.twitter.com/bAUn3YEWIQâ CFB Focus ï¿½ï¿½ (@cffmwachsman) October 19, 2017
For the past 85 years, the Trojans have gone to war against the Fighting Irish. This contest has had more Heisman trophy winners than any other rivalry than any other. Even though this is an out of conference game, both teams still want the jeweled shillelagh. So far, Notre Dame holds the series lead 47 to 37 with 5 ties.