Game facts: Jaguars at Cardinals (Cardinals facts)

Grudge match for Gabbert?: For the first time in his career, Blaine Gabbert will face the team that drafted him 10th overall in 2011.

A.P. cooling off: Since rushing for 159 yards against the 49ers in Week 9, Adrian Peterson has gained 55 rushing yards on 33 carries (1.6 YPC).

Fitzgerald still elite: Larry Fitzgerald ranks 2nd in the NFL in receptions this season (69) and 6th in receiving yards (768).

Star in the making?: Rookie TE Ricky Seals-Jones made his first three career catches last week, with two going for touchdowns.