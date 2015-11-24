News  

 

 

Game facts: Jaguars at Cardinals (Jaguars facts)

Next Gen Stat:  Yannick Ngakoue's average time to sack this year has been 3.79 seconds (4th-fastest in NFL). 

Remember when?:  The Jaguars are on their first four-game win streak since Weeks 2-6, 2007.

Mind-boggling stat:  The Jaguars are the only AFC team ranked top 10 in the NFL in both scoring offense (8th) and scoring defense (1st). 

Sacksonville: The Jaguars lead the NFL in both turnover differential (+11) and sack differential (+24) this season. 

Best defense in NFL:  The Jags rank 1st in scoring defense, total defense, pass yards allowed, sacks and passer rating allowed. 

