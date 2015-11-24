Game facts: Jaguars at Cardinals (Jaguars facts)

Next Gen Stat: Yannick Ngakoue's average time to sack this year has been 3.79 seconds (4th-fastest in NFL).

Remember when?: The Jaguars are on their first four-game win streak since Weeks 2-6, 2007.

Mind-boggling stat: The Jaguars are the only AFC team ranked top 10 in the NFL in both scoring offense (8th) and scoring defense (1st).

Sacksonville: The Jaguars lead the NFL in both turnover differential (+11) and sack differential (+24) this season.