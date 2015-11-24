News  

 

 

Game facts: Broncos at Raiders (Raiders facts)

Next Gen Stat:  The Raiders defense has allowed a 130.5 passer rating on deep passes so far this season (deep passes = 20+ air yards downfield). 

Pass protection on point:  The Raiders offensive line has allowed a QB pressure on just 17.8 percent of pass plays this season (best in NFL, per Next Gen Stats).

Carr cooling off:  In his last three games, Derek Carr has thrown more INTs (4) than TDs (3), and he's posted a 76.6 passer rating. 

Beast Mode:  In his last four games, Marshawn Lynch has averaged 4.9 yards per carry (40 rushes for 196 yards). 

Achilles heel:  The Raiders are the only team in NFL history to go 10 games without an interception on defense. 

