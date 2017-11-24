Jay Cutler (concussion) out for Dolphins vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins are swimming into Foxborough with Matt Moore under center.

Their starting quarterback, Jay Cutler, is still in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday's intradivisional contest with the New England Patriots.

Moore has played in three games this season, totaling 646 passing yards, three TDs and three INTs. In his lone start, Miami lost 40-0 to Baltimore on Thursday Night Football, and Moore threw two picks.

Moore filled in for Ryan Tannehill last season when the Dolphins finished the season with a Week 17 loss to the Patriots. Moore finished with 205 yards, two TDs and an interception.