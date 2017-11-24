Chrissy Teigen could be the next great NFL pundit

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 24th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Friends, family, food, and football (not necessarily in that order) -- Thanksgiving is an A+ holiday full of Fs. Here's what's happening around the NFL as we head into the first big weekend of holiday shopping.

Tarik Cohen is paying his rookie dues in the kitchen

Chrissy Teigen, model/television host/social media maven, can now add "NFL pundit" to her Wikipedia

Actress @chrissyteigen threw in her two cents and more during last night's game ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/130AH90zzU â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 24, 2017

Cowboys. When they're healthy (and not suspended), the nucleus of their team is better. https://t.co/QKqk895Dpi â christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 24, 2017

I'd say 2 more years. He is in great shape and is playing at an unprecedented level for a 40 year old. Hell, a 30 year old! https://t.co/LEtnQoPHUj â christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 24, 2017

Absolutely. Great, balanced offense. Excellent defense. Brees is a champ. https://t.co/M1LR1zLdJv â christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 24, 2017

The Vikings had an early dinner in the end zone yesterday

Did you play any family football this Thanksgiving?

Backyard football is a Thanksgiving tradition, like turkey and tryptophan naps.



What if you could play with NFL all-stars? We picked the ultimate squadï¿½ï¿½https://t.co/ZrUfUiEVdN pic.twitter.com/eTtb1OrUYF â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 22, 2017

The Watt Brothers are thankful for each other (aww)

Ole Miss DE Breeland Speaks gave the ultimate "hi mom" after his fumble recovery

Will the real Ben McAdoo please stand up?

MCADOO HAS CLONES pic.twitter.com/OZKvkP9dS2 â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 24, 2017

Kirk Cousins and his teammates feasted after their victory

The Cousins family are spending the day after Thanksgiving getting ready for the next big holiday

A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirk.cousins) on Nov 24, 2017 at 9:44am PST

Overall, from our family to yours, we hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:58am PST

For all the fun football stories, follow The Checkdown on Twitter.