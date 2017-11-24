Chrissy Teigen could be the next great NFL pundit

  • By Grant Pardee
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 24th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Friends, family, food, and football (not necessarily in that order) -- Thanksgiving is an A+ holiday full of Fs. Here's what's happening around the NFL as we head into the first big weekend of holiday shopping.

Tarik Cohen is paying his rookie dues in the kitchen

Chrissy Teigen, model/television host/social media maven, can now add "NFL pundit" to her Wikipedia

The Vikings had an early dinner in the end zone yesterday

Did you play any family football this Thanksgiving?

The Watt Brothers are thankful for each other (aww)

Ole Miss DE Breeland Speaks gave the ultimate "hi mom" after his fumble recovery

Breeland Speaks waves to the camera after fumble recovery

Will the real Ben McAdoo please stand up?

Kirk Cousins and his teammates feasted after their victory

The Cousins family are spending the day after Thanksgiving getting ready for the next big holiday

Overall, from our family to yours, we hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving

