Chrissy Teigen could be the next great NFL pundit

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 24th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.
Friends, family, food, and football (not necessarily in that order) -- Thanksgiving is an A+ holiday full of Fs. Here's what's happening around the NFL as we head into the first big weekend of holiday shopping.
Tarik Cohen is paying his rookie dues in the kitchen
#Bears RB @BennyCunningham says they make @TarikCohen cook for them. âHe even has an apron we make him put on.â @foxkickoff @fox32newsâ George Smith (@georgesmithtv) November 23, 2017
Chrissy Teigen, model/television host/social media maven, can now add "NFL pundit" to her Wikipedia
Actress @chrissyteigen threw in her two cents and more during last night's game ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/130AH90zzUâ The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 24, 2017
Cowboys. When they're healthy (and not suspended), the nucleus of their team is better. https://t.co/QKqk895Dpiâ christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 24, 2017
I'd say 2 more years. He is in great shape and is playing at an unprecedented level for a 40 year old. Hell, a 30 year old! https://t.co/LEtnQoPHUjâ christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 24, 2017
Absolutely. Great, balanced offense. Excellent defense. Brees is a champ. https://t.co/M1LR1zLdJvâ christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 24, 2017
Right now it's definitely looking like Carson Wentz! https://t.co/K6UwCLJWtiâ christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 24, 2017
The Vikings had an early dinner in the end zone yesterday
The @Vikings are eating early today ï¿½ï¿½ #HappyThanksgiving #NFLCelebrations pic.twitter.com/veQmdvFzhWâ The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 23, 2017
Did you play any family football this Thanksgiving?
Backyard football is a Thanksgiving tradition, like turkey and tryptophan naps.â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 22, 2017
What if you could play with NFL all-stars? We picked the ultimate squadï¿½ï¿½https://t.co/ZrUfUiEVdN pic.twitter.com/eTtb1OrUYF
The Watt Brothers are thankful for each other (aww)
Brotherly love.#HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/bR0eWBRTySâ JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 23, 2017
Ole Miss DE Breeland Speaks gave the ultimate "hi mom" after his fumble recovery
Breeland Speaks waves to the camera after fumble recovery
Will the real Ben McAdoo please stand up?
MCADOO HAS CLONES pic.twitter.com/OZKvkP9dS2â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 24, 2017
Kirk Cousins and his teammates feasted after their victory
.@KirkCousins8 feeds his big men well ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ (via @Redskins) pic.twitter.com/vZGxJ7RQO6â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 24, 2017
The Cousins family are spending the day after Thanksgiving getting ready for the next big holiday
Overall, from our family to yours, we hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving
