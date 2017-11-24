Devonta Freeman ruled out for Atlanta Falcons vs. Bucs

Devonta Freeman will miss another week.

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Friday the running back was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion suffered in Week 10 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Freeman was limited in practice, wearing a non-contact jersey, per ESPN's Vaughn McClure.

Atlanta will ride Tevin Coleman against the Bucs. The speedy back earned 21 touches for 58 scrimmage yards in Monday's win over the Seahawks with Freeman out of the lineup. Coleman gets a much better matchup against Tampa on Sunday.

Terron Ward will split the backfield duties when Coleman takes a breather.