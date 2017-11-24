Jerry Jones: Dez Bryant is 'really a better player'

If you need to an avatar to encapsulate the Dallas Cowboys' offensive woes this season, look no further than Big D's franchise wide receiver, Dez Bryant.

Once one of the top receivers in the league, Bryant has yet to eclipse 100 yards in a game this season and is averaging a career-low 10.9 yards per catch. On Thursday, Dez wasn't even targeted in the first half -- he finished with three catches on five targets for 37 yards in the blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

His stats and game tape tell the story of a wideout in decline -- Bryant, 29, is in his eighth season -- but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees something else from his marquee receiver.

"Dez is actually, from the standpoint of being to excel, is a better player," Jones told 105.3 The Fan Dallas on Friday. "I know a lot of people are rolling their eyes on that one -- he's really a better player. He's just got to get into a better position. He had a ball yesterday that he can catch. I've seen him miss that ball before, but I've seen him catch that ball, too, great periods of times. Let me say this: I feel good about Dez."

While Bryant has lost a step in the speed department, Jones is right in that Dez can routinely outmuscle corners for catches on jump balls. Catching contested passes is an important trait for Bryant to possess. After all, he's been struggling to find separation all season.