Injuries: Chargers WR Mike Williams to get MRI on knee

The Los Angeles Chargers' runaway Turkey Day victory in Big D was not without a key loss, as rookie wideout Mike Williams was carted off with a knee injury. One day later, there is "real concern" in Southern California.

Williams will undergo an MRI on the injured knee Friday, and the Chargers expect him to miss some more game time, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The good news is Williams' ACL is supposed to be intact.

Williams was coming off his most productive day of his young career, hauling in five catches for 38 yards. After missing Los Angeles' first five games with a back injury, he has played in six games this season, catching nine balls for 84 yards. Over the past six weeks, he had seen his snap count increase gradually (11, 14, 22, 27, 41) before logging just one snap against Dallas.

The absence of Williams would hurt but not devastate the Chargers as they march toward the postseason. Though his role in the offense is growing, so is Keenan Allen's, who is coming off a monster two-game stretch as Philip Rivers' top pass-catcher (23 catches, 341 yards, 3 TDs). Austin Ekeler has developed into a dual-threat receiving option out of the backfield. Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin are capable of big gains every game.

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring on Friday:

1. The Buffalo Bills declared offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (ankle, foot), running back Mike Tolbert (hamstring) and guard John Miller (ankle) out for Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable.

2. New York Giants cornerback Donte Deayon broke his forearm against the Redskins, Rapoport reported, per source informed of his situation.

3. Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has passed concussion protocol and will play against the Chicago Bears. Defensive end Beau Allen (knee) and tight end Trey Burton (back) are day-to-day and will be game-time decisions.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter says defensive end Robert Ayers and guard Evan Smith will remain in concussion protocol and will not play against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey injured his hand in practice Friday and is listed as officially listed as questionable against the Arizona Cardinals. However, Ramsey told ESPN he will not play Sunday.

6. The Carolina Panthers will activate tight end Greg Olsen (foot) Friday. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (ankle) will be placed on injured reserve. Cornerback Captain Munnerlyn (illness), center Ryan Kalil (neck) and center Tyler Larsen (foot) are all questionable to play against the New York Jets.

7. Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman will not play Sunday against the Buccaneers. Freeman wore a non-contact jersey in practice Friday.

8. New York Jets running back Matt Forte (knee), guard Brian Winters (abdomen), Muhammad Wilkerson (foot) are all listed as questionable for Sunday against the Panthers. Cornerback Morris Claiborne (foot) practiced in full today and will play this week.