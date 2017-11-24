Around The NFL Podcast: Thanksgiving Day recap

(Associated Press)

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- take a break from their Thanksgiving festivities to recap the day of games, starting with the Vikings-Lions matchup, declaring Case Keenum the real deal. Marc is no longer embarrassed about picking as his AFC Super Bowl team after the Chargers' big win. Dan butchers the Lock-Off with his Cowboys pick, while Connie Fox prevails. The heroes discuss exactly how the Cowboys suddenly get so bad. Gregg has a Thanksgiving Day tradition to propose to the NFL, involving Philip Rivers. Can the Redskins still make a run down the stretch? What did Marc, the 'fooditarian,' eat for Thanksgiving dinner? That and much more!

