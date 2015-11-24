Broncos at Raiders game facts (Broncos facts)

New QB for Denver: Second-year QB Paxton Lynch will make his first start for the Broncos in the 2017 season. Lynch appeared in three games as a rookie last year (two starts).
Next Gen Stat: 27.7 percent of Lynch's throws last season went into tight windows, the highest such percentage for any Denver QB in 2016.
Reduced pass rush: The Denver defense had a 37.5 percent pressure rate on opponent pass plays last year (best in NFL). This year, Denver's pressure rate is 25.2 percent (24th in NFL).
Allowing a lot of points: Denver is tied for 27th in scoring defense this year after having the 4th-best scoring defense in the NFL last year.
Bright spot: Despite giving up a higher number of points this year, the Broncos' defense has allowed just 3.3 yards per carry this season (2nd-best in NFL).